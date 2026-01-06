Bengals' Jordan Moore: Hanging around Cincinnati
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Moore was signed to a reserve/future contract by the Bengals on Monday.
Moore will stick around Cincinnati after spending the 2025 campaign as a member of the team's practice squad. The wide receiver did not appear in any contests this season, and he's yet to make his NFL debut. Moore will look to impress during the team's offseason training activities in an attempt to potentially garner an active roster spot in 2026.