The Bengals signed Moore to the practice squad Monday.

The Bengals waived Moore as part of Sunday's cutdown day. The wide receiver cleared waivers and has accepted a spot with the practice squad. Moore was unable to make the cut for a stacked wide receiver room, but the former Duke pass catcher still has a chance to play in the regular season. If the 24-year-old can outperform Noah Thomas, he should be the primary option for elevation to the active roster in case of injury to the starting wide receivers.

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