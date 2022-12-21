Wilson posted 15 tackles (nine solo), including one sack, in Sunday's 34-23 victory versus the Buccaneers.
Wilson has been a very consistent tackler for Cincinnati this season, though his production has exploded over the past two weeks with 32 combined tackles. The third-year linebacker has also taken on a larger pass-rushing role, logging all 1.5 of his sacks this season during this span as well. Wilson has now set new career highs in tackles (106) and sacks this season, and he should continue to split the Bengals' top-tackling duties with fellow linebacker Germaine Pratt in Week 16 versus New England.
More News
-
Bengals' Logan Wilson: Seventeen tackles in win•
-
Bengals' Logan Wilson: Seven tackles in win•
-
Bengals' Logan Wilson: Active versus Kansas City•
-
Bengals' Logan Wilson: Questionable, expected to play•
-
Bengals' Logan Wilson: Collects game-high nine stops•
-
Bengals' Logan Wilson: Eight tackles Week 11•