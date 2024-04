The Bengals selected Lee in the seventh round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 237th overall.

A three-year starter at UCF before transferring to Miami in his final collegiate year, Lee probably could add a bit more weight (301) onto his 6-foot-3 frame. That being said, he's held up specifically well in pass protection over the years and could be an interesting depth piece along multiple areas of the line for Cincy.