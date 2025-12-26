Lee (knee) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Charlie Goldsmith of the Dayton Daily News reports.

Lee's 21-day practice window opened Wednesday, but the center is not quite ready to return to the field yet. The 24-year-old was able to log limited practice sessions throughout the week, but with the Bengals already eliminated from playoff contention, they are likely taking Lee's return slowly and safely. Ted Karras is set to once again start at center for Sunday's game.