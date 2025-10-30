Bengals' Trey Hendrickson: Another DNP on Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hendrickson (hip) remained a non-participant at Thursday's practice, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.
Hendrickson didn't take the practice field Wednesday or Thursday after aggravating his hip injury in Cincinnati's Week 8 loss to the Jets. He'll likely need to practice in some capacity Friday to maintain a chance to suit up Sunday against the Bears.
