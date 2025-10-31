default-cbs-image
Hendrickson (hip) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Bears, Kelsey Conway of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Hendrickson aggravated his hip injury in last Sunday's loss to the Jets and hasn't practiced this week. Joseph Ossai, Myles Murphy and Shemar Stewart should see the bulk of the playing time at edge rusher for Cincinnati against Chicago.

