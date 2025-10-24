Bengals' Trey Hendrickson: Questionable to face Jets
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hendrickson (hip) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets.
Hendrickson was limited in practice Wednesday and Thursday before logging a DNP on Friday, putting his status in question for Sunday. If Hendrickson is unable to play, Myles Murphy and Shemar Stewart should take on larger roles off the edge for Cincinnati.
