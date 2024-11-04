Share Video

Coach Zac Taylor said Monday that Moss (neck) is in line to be sidelined indefinitely, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.

With that in mind, Taylor didn't have a specific timeline for the running back's return, noting that the team will "hopefully (have) more information this week." Moss missed the Bengals' Week 9 win over the Raiders, allowing Chase Brown to set career highs across the board with his 27-120-0 rushing line, while adding 5-37-1 on five targets. Trayveon Williams didn't register a single touch or target on offense, paving the way for Brown to be a legitimate every-down workhorse moving forward. Brown's fantasy stock keeps rising by the week, and he looks like a locked-in RB1 regardless of the opponent.

