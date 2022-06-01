Smith will be suspended for the first six games of the 2022 season for a violation of the NFL's policy against performance-enhancing substances, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Smith was a major special-teams contributor in his second season with the Bills, notching 10 tackles and one fumble recovery while playing 258 snaps in this phase over 15 games in 2021. The 2018 seventh-round pick signed a two-year, $3 million deal with Buffalo in March of 2021, but his minimal $125,000 dead cap hit could make him a roster cutdown casualty given that he will only be available for, at most, 11 games this coming season.