The Broncos signed Smith on Thursday, Jordan Schultz of BleacherReport.com reports.

Smith, who spent his 2023 campaign with the Falcons, appeared in 11 games last season, tallying 19 total tackles, one pass defended and one forced fumble. Now that he's found a new home in Denver, the 27-year-old is expected to compete for a depth spot in the Broncos' linebacker corps.