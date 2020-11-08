Smith's teammate Matt Milano (pectoral) was placed on injured reserve Saturday.
Smith seems like the most likely substitute starter at weak-side linebacker while the Bills await Milano's return, which will have to be at least two more games. Smith has only played 16 defensive snaps all season, so we fully expect the Bills to use a few different players depending on the package, plus the team has a few defensive backs that can handle linebacker-type duties. In other words, while Smith now has a big opportunity in front of him, he's probably still a ways from IDP value.