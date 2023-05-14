Smith signed a contract with Atlanta on Sunday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
Smith was released by the Bills last October after serving a six-game suspension for violating the league's policy against performance-enhancing substances. However, he ended up finishing the season in Tenessee where he played five games, seeing all his work on special teams and collecting six tackles. He'll likely work to earn a depth role in the Falcons' linebacker corps while continuing to be a presence on special teams.