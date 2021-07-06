Jackson is expected to be the main challenger to Levi Wallace for the second starting cornerback job opposite TreDavious White, Vic Carucci of The Buffalo News reports.

Jackson was chosen in the seventh round of the 2020 draft, and while he only saw action in five regular-season games, the Bills like what he brings to the table. GM Brandon Beane has stated that "right now those two guys will compete it out ... we're very content with those two guys and we'll see what happens" in referring to Wallace and Jackson being the clear frontrunners for that No. 2 spot. That said, Wallace has more experience, and while he's not much of a star, he's also never really let the team down over 35 regular-season starts, winning several competitions to maintain the job. Jackson will probably have to outperform him by a clear margin to earn that starting spot, but at least the Bills appear to be giving him a fair shake toward that quest.