Knox (lower leg) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports.

The Bills opened a three-day mandatory minicamp Tuesday, but Knox left the practice after colliding with Kaiir Elam. The tight end was spotted wearing a sleeve on his left leg Wednesday and appeared to be walking without a limp, so for now, it appears Buffalo is simply being cautious. Knox will have one more chance to suit up at minicamp Thursday before the focus shifts to training camp at the end of July.