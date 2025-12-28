Knox (knee) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Eagles.

Knox was deemed a non-participant at practice Wednesday and Thursday, before being listed limited Friday and questionable for Sunday. With Dalton Kincaid (knee) inactive, Knox is in a position to lead Buffalo's Week 17 TE corps, with Jackson Hawes and Keleki Latu available to mix in. Knox thus represents a possible pivot option for those who would normally rely on Kincaid in their fantasy lineups.