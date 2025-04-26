The Bills selected Walker in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 109th overall.

The 6-foot-7, 331-pound Walker showed his versatility on the defensive line in Kentucky as an edge rusher and defensive tackle. His best season came in 2023, when he recorded 55 tackles (28 solo), including 7.5 sacks, 51 pressures and two pass deflections in 13 games. He earned preliminary first-round grades following his sophomore season, but his production dipped in 2024 partly due to a back injury. Walker has the physical capabilities to be an immediate contributor on the Bills' defensive front, and he'll have the opportunity to work on his technique while learning from veterans Ed Oliver, Joey Bosa, DaQuan Jones and Greg Rousseau.