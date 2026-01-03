Walker (illness) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Jets.

Walker was added to Saturday's injury report due to a sudden illness, and the defensive tackle's availability for Sunday's game is now in jeopardy. If the rookie cannot recover in time for the divisional clash, Jordan Phillips (ankle), Phidarian Mathis and T.J. Sanders will likely see increased reps on the defensive line alongside Larry Ogunjobi.