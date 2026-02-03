Walker logged 39 total tackles (17 solo), including 1.0 sacks, and four passes defensed across 17 regular-season games in 2025.

The 2025 fourth-round pick from Kentucky was thrust into action immediately, starting 16 regular-season contests during his rookie campaign. Walker was the Bills' most productive interior defensive linemen, finishing second on the team in tackles for loss (eight) and tying for fourth in passes defensed. The 21-year-old showed up when it mattered most during Buffalo's two playoff games, recording six total tackles and two passes defensed, including an interception of Jarrett Stidham during the Divisional Round loss. Walker is expected to remain an integral portion of the Bills' defensive front for years to come.