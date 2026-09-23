Moore (shoulder) was spotted participating in Wednesday's practice while wearing a red non-contact jersey, Katherine Fitzgerald of The Buffalo News reports.

Moore made an early exit from the Bills' Week 2 win over the Lions due to an AC joint sprain, logging just 23 snaps while finishing with no targets and one carry for minus-1 yard during his limited time on the field. Though he appears set to go down as a limited practice participant on the Bills' first Week 3 injury report, Moore's presence on the field is generally a positive sign for his chances of suiting up Sunday versus the Chargers.