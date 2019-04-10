Harold signed a one-year contract with the Bills on Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Harold set a career high with four sacks last season despite missing the first three games of his professional tenure. It's not clear if he'll operate as a defensive end or linebacker in Buffalo, but it's possible he could see time at both spots.

