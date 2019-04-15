Bills' Eli Harold: Could undergo position change
General Manager Brandon Beane said Monday that the team sees Harold as a defensive end in a 4-3 set, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
Harold signed with Buffalo in the offseason after he spent the past four seasons with Detroit and San Francisco, primarily playing at linebacker. The 24-year-old set a career mark in sacks last season with four, so he'd certainly be capable of handling an edge rush role. He's listed at just 243 pounds, so some bulk this offseason could certainly help the Virginia product if he wants to establish himself at the defensive end position.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Pre-NFL draft PPR mock
Our CBS Sports staff recently held a 12-team PPR mock draft, including the incoming rookies,...
-
Breakouts 1.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at the players he loves in Breakouts 1.0, including...
-
Sleepers 1.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his Sleepers 1.0 for 2019, which includes guys like Josh Allen, Jimmy...
-
Busts 1.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his Busts 1.0 for 2019, which includes mainstays Patrick Mahomes,...
-
AFC Fantasy news and notes
In Part 2 of our Fantasy notebook from the NFL's annual league meetings in Phoenix, Jamey Eisenberg...
-
NFC Fantasy news and notes
Jamey Eisenberg spent time with several NFC coaches at the NFL's annual league meetings in...