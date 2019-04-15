General Manager Brandon Beane said Monday that the team sees Harold as a defensive end in a 4-3 set, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

Harold signed with Buffalo in the offseason after he spent the past four seasons with Detroit and San Francisco, primarily playing at linebacker. The 24-year-old set a career mark in sacks last season with four, so he'd certainly be capable of handling an edge rush role. He's listed at just 243 pounds, so some bulk this offseason could certainly help the Virginia product if he wants to establish himself at the defensive end position.

