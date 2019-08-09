Harold was traded to Philadelphia from Buffalo in exchange for Ryan Bates on Friday, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

Harold signed with the Bills in April after coming off of a four-sack season for the Lions in 2018. He played primarily outside linebacker in his first-four seasons but was converted to a 4-3 defensive end in his brief stint with Buffalo. The Eagles also run a 4-3 defense and they'll likely elect to use Harold as a defensive end as well. He projects as a backup defender and special teams player with Philadelphia.