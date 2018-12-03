Harold logged two tackles, one sack, and one pass breakup during Sunday's loss to the Rams.

Harold's fourth sack of the season set a new career high, and it came at a critical time for the Lions considering it forced a critical three-and-out. However, the edge rusher is still seeing up-and-down playing time and, consequently, hasn't been a consistent producer in the tackle column, making it impossible to endorse Harold as a worthwhile IDP option.