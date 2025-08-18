Moore had one reception on four targets for five yards in Sunday's preseason loss to the Bears.

Moore struggled to get on the same page with Buffalo's backup quarterbacks Sunday, finishing with a poor catch rate in the preseason loss. The 25-year-old is looking to nab one of the Bills' vacant backup WR spots after performing well in that role previously with the Jets and Browns. Moore appears to be fully over the leg injury that plagued him earlier in camp as Buffalo prepares to face Tampa Bay in its final preseason game Saturday.