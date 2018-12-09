Bills' LeSean McCoy: Shut down for day

McCoy (hamstring) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

McCoy turned in a dud for those that rolled with him in the fantasy playoffs, generating just one yard on his two carries before departing after the Bills' opening drive. Chris Ivory will serve as the Bills' primary option out of the backfield for the rest of the contest. The team should shed more light on the extent of McCoy's injury after the contest and reveal whether or not he'll require an MRI.