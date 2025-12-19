Hardman (calf) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Browns.

Hardman returned to practice this week and logged full sessions Thursday and Friday, suggesting he's trending in the right direction ahead of Sunday's contest. However, he must still be added to the Bills' active roster in order to suit up in Week 16. If the 27-year-old remains sidelined Sunday, expect Khalil Shakir to handle Buffalo's punt-return duties.