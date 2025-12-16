Hardman (calf) could have his practice window opened this week, Chris Brown of the Bills Radio Network reports.

Hardman has been on injured reserve since Nov. 20, and he's now eligible to return to practice. Head coach Sean McDermott said Monday that he has yet to decide if the wide receiver's 21-day practice window will be initiated this week. Once active, Hardman will likely operate primarily as a special-teams option for Buffalo.