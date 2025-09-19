Bills' Ray Davis: Doesn't touch ball against Miami
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Davis failed to record a touch on offense in Buffalo's 31-21 win over the Dolphins on Thursday night.
After rushing nine times for 24 yards on 20 offensive snaps in the Bills' Week 2 win over the Jets, Davis logged just four snaps on offense against Miami. Davis is merely a bench stash in fantasy in the event James Cook ever goes down with an injury.
More News
-
Bills' Ray Davis: Handles nine carries against Jets•
-
Bills' Ray Davis: Limited role in season opener•
-
Bills' Ray Davis: Quiet in second preseason game•
-
Bills' Ray Davis: Shows off versatility Saturday•
-
Bills' Ray Davis: Filling in for Cook•
-
Bills' Ray Davis: Taking advantage of Cook's absence•