default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Davis failed to record a touch on offense in Buffalo's 31-21 win over the Dolphins on Thursday night.

After rushing nine times for 24 yards on 20 offensive snaps in the Bills' Week 2 win over the Jets, Davis logged just four snaps on offense against Miami. Davis is merely a bench stash in fantasy in the event James Cook ever goes down with an injury.

More News