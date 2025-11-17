Davis played one of 56 offensive snaps during Buffalo's 44-32 win over the Buccaneers in Week 11. He also fielded four kick returns, tallying 158 yards on special teams.

Davis continues to contribute firmly behind both James Cook and Ty Johnson on offense. In the three games Davis has been tasked with handling kick-return duties he's managed to impress, including with a crucial 44-yard return logged versus Tampa Bay. He'll work to continue making the most of his opportunities on special teams versus the Texans on Thursday.