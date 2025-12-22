Davis rushed three times for 14 yards and caught both of his targets for 20 yards during Sunday's 23-20 win over the Browns. He also returned four kickoffs for 92 yards.

Davis' five offensive touches during Sunday's win were the most he's received since the Bills' Week 13 win over the Steelers. Despite this, the Kentucky product played just eight offensive snaps, suggesting he remains behind both James Cook and Ty Johnson in Buffalo's backfield. Davis has now tallied 837 kick-return yards, 120 rushing yards and 51 receiving yards through the Bills' first 15 games this season. He's expected to remain one of the league's premier return men in the Week 17 matchup against the Eagles.