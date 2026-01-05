Davis rushed 21 times for 151 yards while catching both of his targets for 23 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 35-8 win over the Jets. He also had a 22-yard kickoff return.

Davis and Ty Johnson (56 scrimmage yards and two total touchdowns on 15 touches) both capitalized on increased workloads against the hapless Jets as James Cook didn't touch the ball after Buffalo's second offensive snap. Cook's expected to reclaim the lead role in Buffalo's backfield in the wild-card round, when the sixth-seeded Bills travel to Jacksonville. Davis' two-yard receiving touchdown in the third quarter from backup quarterback Mitchell Trubisky was the second receiving score of the season for the 2024 fourth-round pick, but Davis finishes the regular season without a rushing touchdown.