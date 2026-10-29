Davis didn't participate in Thursday's practice due to an illness, Matt Parrino of The Syracuse Post-Standard reports.

Davis received the day off while he was feeling under the weather, but so long as he's able to get back on the practice field Friday, he should avoid taking a designation into Sunday's game against the Ravens. While handling a backup role behind lead back James Cook this season, Davis has carried just five times for 12 yards to go with three receptions for 40 yards through Buffalo's first six contests.