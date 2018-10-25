Bills' Taiwan Jones: Not practicing Thursday
Jones (neck) didn't practice Thursday, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
Jones originally suffered a neck injury in Week 6 against the Texans, and was unable to suit up in Week 7. His status for Week 8 is still up in the air, but this news certainly doesn't bode well for his return to the field. If Jones is unable to suit up in Week 8, Marcus Murphy could assume his role on special teams and provide depth at running back.
