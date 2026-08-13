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Bills' Ty Johnson: Absent again Thursday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Johnson (knee) did not participate in Thursday's practice, Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reports.

Johnson exited Saturday's practice early with a knee injury and has not returned to the field since. Thursday marks the running back's fourth consecutive missed practice, and there does not appear to be a return date in sight. If Johnson's knee injury is severe, the Bills could be waiting for cutdown day to place him on injured reserve with a designation to return during the regular season, a privilege the team can only give to two players.

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