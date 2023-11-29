Johnson carried six times for 19 yards and was not targeted in the passing game in Sunday's 37-34 overtime loss to the Eagles.

Johnson did catch three balls -- one for a touchdown -- in Week 11, so it's not like the team views him as a one-trick pony. He's still behind James Cook and Latavious Murray in the pecking order, plus Damien Harris (neck) could eventually return before season's end, but it's at least worth noting that Johnson has been given an opportunity in the offense after previously not seeing more than one offensive snap in any game under former offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey, who was fired after Week 10. With interim OC Joe Brady now in charge, Johnson has seen 24 offensive snaps over the past two weeks. While Johnson still is too far down the pecking order to consider using, he's also probably just an injury or two away from having a meaningful role in an offense that can put up a high number of points.