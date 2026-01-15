Johnson (ankle) is listed as questionable ahead of Saturday's divisional-round matchup against the Broncos.

Johnson appears to be trending in the right direction ahead of Saturday's divisional-round contest in Denver, as he upgraded to limited practice Thursday after missing Buffalo's wild-card win over the Jaguars due to an ankle issue. If active, the Maryland product could play an important role on the Bills' offense, having caught 24 of 33 targets for 263 yards and two touchdowns during the regular season, particularly with Joshua Palmer (ankle), Gabe Davis (knee) and Tyrell Shavers (knee) sidelined Saturday.