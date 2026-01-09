Bills' Ty Johnson: Set to practice Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Johnson (ankle) will practice Friday, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports.
Johnson was deemed a non-participant on Wednesday and Thursday's practice reports, so the running back's looming participation Friday offers hope that he could be available for Sunday's playoff opener against the Jaguars. The Bills' final injury report will clarify both Johnson's participation level Friday, as well as his official game status ahead of the upcoming wild-card round.