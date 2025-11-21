Johnson rushed twice for seven yards and brought in all three targets for 45 yards in the Bills' 23-19 loss to the Texans on Thursday night. He also returned one kickoff for 22 yards.

Johnson continued to serve as the No. 2 back over Ray Davis, who didn't log a carry. However, as is often the case, Johnson made a bigger impact as a receiver, recording multiple receptions for the fourth straight contest and eclipsing 40 receiving yards for the second consecutive game. Johnson's fantasy appeal remains limited to deep full-PPR formats and large-field DFS tournaments as long as Cook is healthy, and he'll fill his usual complementary role again in a Week 13 road matchup against the Steelers on Sunday, Nov. 30.