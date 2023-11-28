Bass was 2-for-4 on field-goal attempts and made all four of his extra-point tries in Sunday's 37-34 overtime loss to the Eagles.

While it was a nice fantasy performance put forth by Bass, it was the misses that proved costly to the Bills in a loss that could ultimately cost them a playoff spot. One was a blocked kick, and the other was a 48-yard attempt. While he hasn't been awful, Bass's current 78.3 percent rate on field goals would be a career low in what has overall been a fine career by the fourth-year kicker out of Georgia Southern. On a brighter note, two of Bass's five double-digit outings this season have come in the past two games, both under new offensive coordinator Joe Brady. Bass is currently tied for ninth in scoring among kickers.