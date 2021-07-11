Adams, signed to a one-year deal by the Bills this offseason, will be one of several linebackers fighting for a roster spot, Jason Wolf of The Buffalo News reports.

Wolf surmises that four linebackers are locks for spots -- Tremaine Edmunds, Matt Milano, A.J. Klein and special teams stud Tyler Matakevich -- and from there it will be Adams and several others competing for one or two final spots. Adams probably has the best pedigree of the others -- he's played in the league for five seasons and posted 125 total tackles last season -- and has a similar skill set to Milano, who's fought frequent injuries in his career. Tyrel Dodson, Andre Smith, Joe Giles-Harris, Marquel Lee and Mike Bell are the others up for those 1-2 spots, with Dodson offering a good amount of experience in the Bills' system.