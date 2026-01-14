The Bills placed Shavers (ACL) on injured reserve Wednesday.

Shavers will miss the remainder of Buffalo's postseason run due to a torn ACL suffered during the team's wild-card round win over the Jaguars on Sunday. His injury leaves Khalil Shakir, Brandin Cooks and Keon Coleman as the only healthy options at wideout on the team's active roster, as Gabe Davis (knee) also suffered an ACL tear versus Jacksonville and was subsequentially placed on IR. Curtis Samuel (elbow) had his 21-day practice window opened Tuesday and was listed as a full participant in the team's walkthrough practice, so he could be an option to come off IR and provide added depth for Saturday's divisional-round matchup against Denver.