The Bills drafted James Cook out of Georgia in the second round of the NFL Draft, and the rookie will presumably compete with Moss and Devin Singletary for playing time in 2022.

This spells a bit of trouble for Moss, a third-round pick in 2020. His struggles to date are probably part of the reason the Bills drafted a running back so high. Meanwhile, Singletary ended the 2021 season on a tear, scoring nine touchdowns over the team's last six games (three regular season, three playoffs) while surpassing 80 rushing yards in four of them. Moss last received double-digit carries all the way back in Week 5, and he was even a healthy scratch at times. Expect the Cook to start chipping in on Singletary's workload right away, and the rookie could even leapfrog Moss in short order for the No. 2 role.