Winn (triceps) was released by the Broncos on Thursday.

Winn was cut by the team after he spent the entire 2019 season on injured reserve after partially tearing his triceps in the preaseason. The 30-year-old last suited up in regular-season action for the Broncos in 2016, and he produced 19 tackles (eight solo) and a fumble recovery across 16 games.

