Brandon Dixon: Waived by Giants
Dixon was waived by the Giants on Monday, Jordan Raanan of ESPN reports.
Dixon spent most of the 2017 season with New York, though he wasn't promoted from the Giants' practice squad until November. He'll become an unrestricted free agent if he passes through waivers unclaimed.
