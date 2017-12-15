Giants' Brandon Dixon: Questionable for Sunday
Dixon (heel/hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles.
Dixon has been on the active roster for less than three weeks, but he's logged 60-plus defensive snaps in each of his last two games, posting eight tackles, four pass breakups and one forced fumble. He'll likely pick up another start at cornerback if he's able to shake off the lower-body issue prior to Sunday's game.
More News
-
Week 15 RB sleepers
Don't look now, but Jonathan Stewart has actually become a reliable Fantasy running back. Can...
-
Week 15 QB sleepers
Carson Wentz might be lost for the season with a torn ACL, but Jamey Eisenberg says Nick Foles...
-
What you missed: Hopkins, Fournette hurt
Chris Towers takes a look at everything that happened around the league on Thursday, including...
-
Week 15 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 15.
-
Podcast: Start/Sit AFC home games
New England-Pittsburgh gets all the attention, but we're breaking down every AFC home game...
-
What you missed: Kamara, Rodgers ready?
Chris Towers breaks down all the latest news from a busy Wednesday around the NFL.