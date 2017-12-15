Dixon (heel/hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles.

Dixon has been on the active roster for less than three weeks, but he's logged 60-plus defensive snaps in each of his last two games, posting eight tackles, four pass breakups and one forced fumble. He'll likely pick up another start at cornerback if he's able to shake off the lower-body issue prior to Sunday's game.

