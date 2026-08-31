The Steelers waived Smith (undisclosed) on Sunday, Teresa Varley of the team's official site reports.

Smith recovered from an undisclosed injury to play in the Steelers' preseason finale against the Bills on Thursday, when he caught two passes on three targets for four yards. The Iowa product didn't crack the Steelers' 53-man roster, though he could stay in Pittsburgh as a member of the practice squad if he goes unclaimed off waivers. Smith played 21 snaps (eight on offense, 13 on special teams) across two regular-season games for the Jets in 2025.