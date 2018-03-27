Brandon Weeden: Joining Texans again
Weeden is signing with the Texans, John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Weeden spent part of 2015 and all of 2016 with the Texans, but he was released at the end of the preseason last year. He later caught on with the Titans as their No. 3 quarterback, ultimately failing to take a snap for a second straight year. The 2012 first-round pick owns a 6-19 record as a starter, with a 57.9 completion percentage, 6.7 yards per attempt, 31 touchdowns and 30 interceptions. He'll compete with Taylor Heinecke for the backup job in Houston, though it's quite possible the team adds more help while Deshaun Watson recovers from a torn ACL.
