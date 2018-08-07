Texans' Brandon Weeden: Securing backup job
Weeden has had a good training camp and appears to be the primary backup to quarterback Deshaun Watson, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Weeden has performed on the field during training camp, but in an ideal Texans world, his main contribution will come as an experienced hand behind Watson. "Weed is a good voice in the room," Texans quarterbacks coach Sean Ryan said. "He has experience, he's very helpful with Deshaun. He's gone out, he's done what we asked him. He has natural arm talent, he knows the offense, which helps to kind of get plugged in and really function with the offense." Weeden spent time with the Texans during each of the last three seasons, so his knowledge of the offense gives him a leg up on the other quarterbacks in camp, Joe Webb and Stephen Morris.
