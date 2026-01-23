Forsyth (ankle) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Patriots.

Forsyth suffered an ankle injury in last Saturday's overtime playoff victory over the Bills. The center was able to log three consecutive limited practices this week and has a chance to be available for Sunday's game. The 26-year-old will likely be taking a backseat to Luke Wattenberg (shoulder) this week, as the former starting center may finally be able to return from injured reserve.